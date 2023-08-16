Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.28 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.38.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $331.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.30. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

