Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HMC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.