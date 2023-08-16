Howard W. Iv Hanna Purchases 810 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Iv Hanna bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $460,336.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.