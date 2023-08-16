Howard W. Iv Hanna Purchases 810 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Iv Hanna bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $460,336.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ PKOH opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
