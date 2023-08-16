HSBC Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $142.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $91.63 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

