HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Citigroup lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.26) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.20.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

