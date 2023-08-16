Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.47.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

