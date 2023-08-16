Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.