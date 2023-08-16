Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Hyperfine by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hyperfine by 147.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

