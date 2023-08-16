Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ibstock Stock Performance
IBJHF opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.
About Ibstock
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ibstock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.