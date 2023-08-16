Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 263,740 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
