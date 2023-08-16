indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives $13.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,790. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 2,715,874 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

