Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Indra Sistemas has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Indra Sistemas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This is a boost from Indra Sistemas’s previous dividend of $0.06. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

