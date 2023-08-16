ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 2,102 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.14.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

