ING Groep NV Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,416 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 374,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 481,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,748,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

