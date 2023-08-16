Insider Buying: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Acquires $25,080.00 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $26,911,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $14,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $11,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

