Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Stuart bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.06 per share, with a total value of C$36,180.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.0 %

TIXT opened at C$11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. The firm has a market cap of C$846.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.57. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$40.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.26.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

