Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,271,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $77,600.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $79,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.8 %

CHPT stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

