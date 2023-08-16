Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) CEO Sells 33,230 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.54.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.