Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) CEO Sells 33,230 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

