Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells 483 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LYB opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

