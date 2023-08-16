Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CEO Sells 115,099 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PARR

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.