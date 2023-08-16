International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $35.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

