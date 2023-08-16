International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $162,427,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $83,530,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in International Paper by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

