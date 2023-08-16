Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of KBWD opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.