Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KBWD opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

