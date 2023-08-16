Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

