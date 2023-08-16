Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Investec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ITCFY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.
Investec Group Company Profile
