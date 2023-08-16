Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITCFY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

