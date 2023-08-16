Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 9,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 6,444 call options.

CleanSpark Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

