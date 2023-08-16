Investors Buy High Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 163,671 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 121,918 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

FXI stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

