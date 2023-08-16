Investors Purchase High Volume of Cleveland-Cliffs Call Options (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 64,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 38,106 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

