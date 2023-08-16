Investors Purchase High Volume of Zoetis Put Options (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 1,440 put options.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $13,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,588,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,505 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

