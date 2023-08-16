iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 10.0 %

iPower stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.85. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.