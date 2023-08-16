IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 93,087 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $557.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

See Also

