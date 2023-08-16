iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $101.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

