iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after acquiring an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,691,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,079,000 after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,582,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $116.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

