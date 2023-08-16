IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

