Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Update

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of JYD opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jayud Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

