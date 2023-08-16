Jeffrey J. Rasmussen Buys 5,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genesis Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 665,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.