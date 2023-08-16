Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,023,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 738,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 163,449 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $449.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

