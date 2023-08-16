JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 784.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.