Judith Ann Fedder Acquires 1,800 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Judith Ann Fedder purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $19,494.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,724.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $588.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Get AerSale alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AerSale by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerSale by 55.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on AerSale

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.