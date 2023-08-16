Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote Sells 6,000 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

