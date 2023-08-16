Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.63. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.