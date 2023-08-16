Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.78.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.63. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

