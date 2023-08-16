Kinnate Biopharma’s (KNTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 1,550,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 401,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,804 shares during the period.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
