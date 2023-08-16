Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 14,750 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $36,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 468,135.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 940,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $30,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,068.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 694,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.