Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $276,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.