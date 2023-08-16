Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $716,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 156.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of WD opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

