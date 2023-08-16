Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $768,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

