Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $423.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.86. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $421.73 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.