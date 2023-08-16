Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $529,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $281.43 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.91 and a 200-day moving average of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

