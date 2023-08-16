Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $11,147,242. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $760.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $780.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

