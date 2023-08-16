Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

FTNT opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

